Capitals Goalie Prospect Clay Stevenson Helped Off Ice After Injury To Leg

The Capitals prospect has appeared in three games up in D.C. this season.
The Washington Capitals are awaiting further word on goaltending prospect and Hershey Bears starter Clay Stevenson, who suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Sunday's game against the Providence Bruins.
Stevenson dove for a rebound in the crease near the end of the first period, where he went down awkwardly amid a scramble in front. The 26-year-old netminder had to be helped off by trainers and wasn't putting much weight on his leg.
Garin Bjorklund took over the netminding duties for Stevenson, and Mitch Gibson dressed to back him up for the remainder of the game.
It's a tough break for the organization and Stevenson, who's had a solid showing in his first year as the Bears' full-time starter.
Through 32 games so far this season, Stevenson is 15-12-3 with a .909 save percentage and 2.69 GAA. He's gotten three games up with Washington, where he picked up his first career NHL win and posted a .904 save percentage and 2.33 GAA.
The Capitals recently added to their goaltending depth by bringing in Jesper Vikman from the Vegas Golden Knights as part of the return for Nic Dowd, but he is currently week-to-week with an ailment of his own. They also signed Gibson to a two-year, two-way contract on Feb. 17.
For now, Bjorklund and Gibson are in charge of the net in Hershey.