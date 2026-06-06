Capitals Goalies Have Now Finished Top-8 In Vezina Voting For 3 Straight Seasons; Thompson Grabs 4th Again

Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson finished fourth in Vezina voting this year.
Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson was recognized for another strong year in net on Saturday, as he finished fourth in Vezina voting for the second consecutive season.
Andrei Vasilevskiy is the 2026 winner of the Vezina, given to the league's top netminder as voted on by NHL general managers.
Thompson received two first-place votes, four second-place votes and seven third-place votes.
The 29-year-old netminder played 58 games for the Capitals this past season, putting up a .912 save percentage, which was tied for Vaskievskiy for first among goalies with at least 46 games played and ranked fourth league-wide, and a 2.44 GAA.
"Body felt as best as it's ever been... I felt really good," Thompson said. "I like that opportunity (to play a lot). I enjoy it, I want more opportunities like that.
"I think I'm just more free here. I have a lot more fun playing, and I think I love living in this city. This city has been great to me," Thompson added of his play in the District. "Ted (Leonsis)'s been awesome. (Chris Patrick), (Spencer Carbery) and Scotty Murray, you know, they really took me in and accepted me. And I think that's making my life on the ice a lot easier. I'm just out there able to be myself."
Though Washington made a strong push down the stretch, the team fell just short of a playoff berth.
This marks the third straight year that a Capitals goalie finished top-8 in voting.
Thompson also finished fourth in voting a season ago with a .910 save percentage in 43 games played. Before Thompson, Charlie Lindgren finished tied for eighth in Vezina voting back in 2024, when he took over in net for Darcy Kuemper and posted a .911 save percentage to help Washington sneak into the playoffs.