Capitals Goaltender Logan Thompson Finishes 23rd In Hart Voting

The Capitals netminder had the best save percentage league-wide among goalies with at least 46 games played.
Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson received more recognition for his standout 2025-26 campaign, as he finished in a tie for 23rd in Hart Trophy voting.
The Hart is presented “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Nikita Kucherov is the 2025-26 recipient.
Thompson received one fifth-place vote, along with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, for the league MVP.
The 29-year-old netminder appeared in 58 games for the Capitals this past season, posting 31 wins, a .912 save percentage (first among all NHL goalies with at least 46 games played), a 2.44 GAA and four shutouts. He also represented Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.
Thompson also finished fourth in Vezina voting for the second consecutive season, with Andrei Vasilevskiy taking home the goaltender of the year honors.
Despite Thompson's efforts, the Capitals finished just short of a Stanley Cup Playoff berth after a year filled with injuries and adversity.
That said, Thompson said it was one of his best seasons yet.
"Body felt as best as it's ever been... I felt really good," Thompson said. "I like that opportunity (to play a lot). I enjoy it, I want more opportunities like that.
"I think I'm just more free here. I have a lot more fun playing, and I think I love living in this city. This city has been great to me," Thompson added of his play in the District. "Ted (Leonsis)'s been awesome. (Chris Patrick), (Spencer Carbery) and Scotty Murray, you know, they really took me in and accepted me. And I think that's making my life on the ice a lot easier. I'm just out there able to be myself."