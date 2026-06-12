Capitals Goaltender Logan Thompson Finishes 23rd In Hart Voting

"I think I'm just more free here. I have a lot more fun playing, and I think I love living in this city. This city has been great to me," Thompson added of his play in the District. "Ted (Leonsis)'s been awesome. (Chris Patrick), (Spencer Carbery) and Scotty Murray, you know, they really took me in and accepted me. And I think that's making my life on the ice a lot easier. I'm just out there able to be myself."