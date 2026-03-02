Capitals Injury Update: Carlson Back With Group, But Return Remains Up In AIr

Getting Carlson back would give the Capitals a fully healthy lineup for the first time almost all season. It'd also give the team back a valuable offensive defenseman and another power-play quarterback option.
Through 55 games this season, Carlson has 10 goals and 36 assists and a plus/minus rating of plus-11.
With Carlson out, Rasmus Sandin has taken his spot on the top pairing with Martin Fehervary, and Declan Chisholm has drawn back into the lineup.
Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin took a maintenance day and did not skate, but was at the facility. He is expected to play on Tuesday and there is no concern regarding his status going forward.