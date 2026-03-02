Logo
Capitals Injury Update: Carlson Back With Group, But Return Remains Up In AIr

Sammi Silber
3h
The Capitals saw Carlson take the ice for practice on Monday.

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got some positive news on the injury front on Monday, as John Carlson joined the group again for practice as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

Carlson was on the ice well before practice started, putting in individual and skills work before taking part in practice. He remained in a non-contact jersey.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, it was a positive step and good progress for the 35-year-old blueliner, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be available for Tuesday's contest with the Utah Mammoth.

Washington will see how Carlson fares at morning skate and go from there.

Getting Carlson back would give the Capitals a fully healthy lineup for the first time almost all season. It'd also give the team back a valuable offensive defenseman and another power-play quarterback option.

Through 55 games this season, Carlson has 10 goals and 36 assists and a plus/minus rating of plus-11.

With Carlson out, Rasmus Sandin has taken his spot on the top pairing with Martin Fehervary, and Declan Chisholm has drawn back into the lineup.

Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin took a maintenance day and did not skate, but was at the facility. He is expected to play on Tuesday and there is no concern regarding his status going forward.

