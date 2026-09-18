Capitals Notebook: Dubois & Miroshnichenko Standing Out, PLD Confident In Line With Tuch & Wilson, Observations From Day 2

"Sometimes when I'm standing out there, I feel small," Dubois quipped. "Tuchy and Willy will make me feel safe out there. It'll be a lot of fun. I think we could be a really hard line to play against. I know we already talked here. Obviously, everyone wants to score goals, but we want to get the line up to go out there and just have to puck the whole shift and do it over and over and over again. So we're building the chemistry right now, but they're two smart players that make it easy for me."