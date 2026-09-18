Capitals Notebook: Dubois & Miroshnichenko Standing Out, PLD Confident In Line With Tuch & Wilson, Observations From Day 2

ARLINGTON, V.A. — There's no rest for the Washington Capitals will training camp officially back underway, as the team was back on the ice and thrown right into the fire on Day 2 on Friday.
Washington's lines remained the same, while players participated in 1-on-1 drills, small-area battles and rushes up and down the ice. It was a busy practice, but one that the coaching staff values with the condensed schedule and preseason games right around the corner.
Things got intense at times, with Alex Ovechkin and Ryan Leonard showcasing their hard-hitting style as they went against each other in 1-on-1 battles before putting in work as linemates alongside Dylan Strome.
When it comes to who's standing out, though, Pierre-Luc Dubois has led the charge to open camp. The 28-year-old is back and healthy again after an injury-riddled 2025-26, and looks a step faster, and his vision, playmaking and shot, as well. as his hard-working attitude, have not gone unnoticed.
"I see a very very focused young man... he's very, very focused and very, very determined to get off to a good start and help the team get off to a good start," coach Spencer Carbery said. "So leading the skate, constantly out here every day training, pushing himself. I think he's in a really good physical space, but also mentally."
For Dubois, he said he's feeling good entering the new year and also acknowledged the quick chemistry he found on his line with Alex Tuch and Tom Wilson.
"Sometimes when I'm standing out there, I feel small," Dubois quipped. "Tuchy and Willy will make me feel safe out there. It'll be a lot of fun. I think we could be a really hard line to play against. I know we already talked here. Obviously, everyone wants to score goals, but we want to get the line up to go out there and just have to puck the whole shift and do it over and over and over again. So we're building the chemistry right now, but they're two smart players that make it easy for me."
Another name that put himself on the radar on Friday was Ivan Miroshnichenko, who is starting camp on a line with Jonny Brodzinski and Ethen Frank and finds himself in the throes of a pivotal training camp.
Miroshnichenko is no longer waiver exempt, meaning if he doesn't make the cut, he'll have to pass through, and may not given his promise and upside as a scoring winger and top prospect. All the while, he's champing at the bit for his NHL chance and wants to make the Capitals full-time.
"He really caught my eye multiple times today," coach Spencer Carbery said. "I thought he had a really good day today in the practice. He's knocking on the door, and he's right there."
Ultimately, though, the 22-year-old doesn't just want to make the team, but wants to have a full-time role up in D.C. It'll be a tall task given the influx of new additions, though Carbery believes he's up for the challenge.
"He wants an opportunity to be in the lineup every night... He's going to have to jump over a few established NHL players to be in lineup opening night, or he needs a few dominoes to fall his way injury-wise," Carbery said. "But I liked his attitude. I think he's come in, he's working his butt off in both practices. Like I said, good practice today. So hopefully continue to build off that and have some good exhibition games."
Following Group A's practice, Group B got on the ice for some work. Andrew Cristall and Lynden Lakovic lead the charge as they continue to try and establish themselves, and Terik Parascak had some bright moments, too. Another name that continues to look strong is Petr Sikora, along with Patrick Thomas, who is no-contact as he recovers from injury.
Training camp will continue on Saturday.