Capitals Notebook: Team Holds Intense, Physical Practice, Wilson Could Return vs. Panthers, Sourdif Skates & Miroshnichenko Recalled

ARLINGTON, V.A. — As the Washington Capitals got to work for practice on Friday, they had a new fire, as they engaged in battle drills and quite a bit of physicality.
Coach Spencer Carbery didn't put too much emphasis on line combinations or pairings, instead wanting the forwards and defense to just focus on their positions. No bars were held, either, as Nic Dowd, Tom Wilson and more packed a punch and threw their weight around.
"When the time calls for (intensity), I think today was a good day for us to get to work that comes with being competitive and in the drills that are scripted of us making sure that we're pushing each other," Carbery said. "To utilize today as a day to not only put a good workday in but also prepare for what's ahead and challenge each other to be better. An time we get opportunities to do that, we're going to push each other, and that's what we need to do right now."
Wilson was taking quite a bit of contact and is a potential to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Florida Panthers.
Meanwhile, Justin Sourdif was back on the ice, wearing a non-contact jersey and back in a visor. He was struck in the face with a puck back on Sunday and has been listed as day-to-day since.
Sourdif has been placed on the injured reserve, and in turn, Ivan MIroshnichenko has been called up from the AHL's Hershey Bears.
Jakob Chychrun did not skate for personal reasons, as he and his wife are expecting their first child.
After Saturday's contest against the Panthers, Washington will head west for a six-game road swing, the longest of the season, which kicks off against the high-flying Colorado Avalanche.