Capitals 'Optimistic' They Can Bolster Top-6 This Offseason: 'We're In Really The Best Spot We've Been In'

The Capitals feel they will be able to add depth on their forward lines.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals have been looking to add a top-6 forward to their mix for some time now, and general manager Chris Patrick feels he's in a good spot to finally make that happen this offseason.
Patrick said on Monday that he and the team are exploring all options, including free agency and the trade market, to bolster Washington's scoring depth. The trade route may be the more likely option given the thin market this summer, and that being said, Patrick is confident that D.C. is in a good spot when it comes to having the assets to make the right deal.
"I'm optimistic in that I think we're in really the best spot we've been in, as far as having the stuff to trade that a team might want," Patrick said. "You know, we've got picks. We've got some good prospects. I mean, there's obviously some prospects that we're not going to move in these deals. From that perspective, our wallet's full. If there's an opportunity there, we'd like to jump on it."
The Capitals own two first-round picks in this year's draft having acquired the Anaheim Ducks' selection following the John Carlson trade and their playoff berth, which Patrick called "a pretty good ace to have up your sleeve."
Patrick ultimately believes that adding another scoring forward to the top-6 and top-9 overall will also help the Capitals in overtime and shootouts, two areas the team struggled this past season and left key points on the table.
The Capitals also feel they can address different areas internally, with Ilya Protas, Ivan Miroshnichenko and more champing at the bit for their chance at a full-time roster spot.
Washington also has "a lot" of flexibility and cap space to work with this summer, and the team also has contingency plans in place depending on whether or not Alex Ovechkin decides to retire.
Ultimately, though, D.C. is expecting it to be a "competitive environment" among teams this summer, and it's ready to do what it can to make a move happen, however that may be.
"You're going to have to buck up if you want to sign or trade," president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan noted.