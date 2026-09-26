Capitals Place Justin Holl On Waivers; What It Means As Team Evaluates Roster Choices

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are getting closer to establishing their opening night roster, and they made another cut on Saturday as they figure things out.
Washington placed Justin Holl on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Hershey Bears, indicating that Dylan McIlrath will stick around as the extra defenseman this season.
If the Capitals do end up carrying McIlrath as their one extra blueliner, they can start the season with two extra forwards on the roster, which would help with Ethen Frank, Jonny Brodzinski and Ivan Miroshnichenko all competing for a full-time spot and waivers looming.
Washington could also end up carrying three goaltenders, as the team evaluates whether or not Clay Stevenson could be a mainstay on the NHL roster amid waiver concerns.