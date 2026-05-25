Capitals Prospect Maxim Schäfer Playing Key Role As Saguenéens Seek Memorial Cup

The Capitals prospect had a strong first season playing junior hockey in North America.
The Washington Capitals are watching one of their rising prospects playing a key role in the Memorial Cup, as Maxim Schäfer is doing what he can to make his mark and try to help the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Saguenéens to a CHL championship.
Earlier in the month, Schäfer reeturned from a wrist fracture he suffered in late March, and put up three points in eight playoff games to help Chicoutimi capture the QMJHL championship and advance to the Memorial Cup.
Schäfer is skating on the Saguenéens top line and playing a vital role in generating offense as he nears the end of what's been an impressive rookie QMJHL campaign.
The 19-year-old German winger chose to play junior hockey in North America this season to continue his development, a move that's worked wonders.
Through 53 games with Chicoutimi in the regular season season, Schäfer put up 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points.
Over the course of the season, Schäfer's stood out thanks to his relentless work on the forecheck, where he battles hard for pucks, gets to high-danger scoring areas and usees his vision and hockey IQ to generate chances. He also showcased his ability as a playmaker, and has a wicked shot.
Washington selected Schäfer in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft with the pick they acquired as part of the trade for defenseman Declan Chisholm.
The Saguenéens fell 5-3 to the WHL's Everett Silvertips in their first game of the tournament and face off against the WHL's Kelowna Rockets on Sunday. Chicoutimi then plays the OHL's Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday, and depending on where things stand, will play in either the tiebreaker game on Thursday or semifinal on Friday.