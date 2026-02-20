Capitals Prospects Allen & Smallman Done For Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

A couple of depth players in the system will be out for the rest of the season.
Two of the Washington Capitals' prospects in the system will be out for essentially the remainder of the 2025-26 season, as Hershey Bears defenseman Cam Allen and forward Spencer Smallman are both out after undergoing respective shoulder surgeries.
Allen injured his shoulder earlier in the season and appeared to re-injure it more recently, and Smallman has been dealing with an ongoing issue related to his shoulder.
Both will be out for roughly 4-6 months.
Allen, 21, appeared in 22 games with the Bears, he picked up three goals and four assists for seven points, along with 22 penalty minutes and a plus/minus rating of plus-1.
Washington took Allen in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Initially projected as a first-rounder, Allen navigated some off-ice struggles and spent five years in the OHL before finally making the pro jump this season.
Meanwhile, Smallman has been in the organization for the last couple of seasons and signed a two-year extension last April. He earned a call-up earlier in the year, though he has yet to make his NHL debut.
Smallman, 29, has been limited to just 24 games this season amid injury woes, picking up four goals and seven assists for 11 points, along with 15 penalty minutes and a plus/minus rating of plus-2.
In addition to Allen and Smallman, Hershey will also be without its captain for the foreseeable future, as Aaron Ness hurt his ankle and also underwent surgery. He is set to miss the next 2-3 months.