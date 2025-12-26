Capitals Prospects To Watch At 2026 World Juniors & Full Schedule

The 2026 World Juniors kick off on Friday, and the Washington Capitals are well represented.

Washington will have six prospects participating for their respective countries, including Cole Hutson and Nicholas Kempf (Team USA), Milton Gästrin (Sweden), Petr Sikora (Czechia), Maxim Schäfer (Germany) and Leon Muggli (Switzerland).

Hutson, D.C.'s second-round pick in 2024, is an alternate captain for the Americans and has impressed so far in his second season at Boston University with seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 18 games. He could potentially join the Capitals as soon as the spring.

Meanwhile, countrymate and Notre Dame goaltender Kempf, who was also taken in the 2024 draft, will be one of three netminders for Team USA. He has a .893 save percentage through 16 games with the Fighting Irish this season.

Gästrin, who went 37th overall in this year's draft, has been shining with Modo Hockey in the SHL, putting up eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 25 games.

Petr Sikora, the team's sixth-round pick in 2024, is also playing top flight hockey overseas in the Czech League. He has two goals and four assists for six points in 12 games so far with Trinec Ocelari HC.

After playing in the DEL in his native Germany, Maxim Schäfer elected to make the transition to the QMJHL to play with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens this year. He has 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points in 25 games so far, and will represent the Germans at the WJC.

Finally, Leon Muggli, who has been in North America this season with the AHL's Hershey Bears following time in his home nation's Swiss League, will represent his country on the international stage. He has one assist through two games with the Bears this season.

Here's the full schedule where the Capitals' prospects are competing (all times Eastern Standard Time). All games will be on NHL Network.

Friday, Dec. 26

Sweden vs. Slovakia - 1 p.m.

Germany vs. USA - 6 p.m.

Canada vs. Czechia - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Germany - 2 p.m.

USA vs. Switzerland - 6 p.m.

Denmark vs. Czechia - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Sweden vs. Switzerland - 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29

Germany vs. Sweden - 1 p.m.

Finland vs. Czechia - 3:30 p.m.

Slovakia vs. USA - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Germany - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Switzerland vs. Slovakia - 1 p.m.

Czechia vs. Latvia - 3:30 p.m.

USA vs. Sweden - 6 p.m.

Finals TBD