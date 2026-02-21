Capitals Proud Of Fehervary For Helping Slovakia In Memorable Olympic Run Despite Falling Short

The Capitals defenseman finished his first Olympics with four points in six games.
Though Team Slovakia fell short of a medal at the Winter Olympics, the Washington Capitals couldn't have been prouder of Martin Fehervary.
Playing in his first Olympic Games, Fehervary helped Slovakia put itself on the radar in Milan Cortina as the team finished first in group play before making it all the way to the bronze medal game.
Coach Spencer Carbery, along with Fehervary's teammates, took the time to praise the blueliner for helping Slovakia make a memorable run to the bronze medal game, which ended in a 6-1 loss to Finland.
“Slovakia, what they've done, and Marty plays such a big role on that team, and he has for so many years on their national team, what an impressive run they went on," Carbery said after practice on Saturday.
"If anybody had Slovakia winning a pool in the same pool as Finland and Sweden, right? They win the pool, win another game, they end up in the semifinals. And I think what they did, if you were evaluating every country and performance and giving them, let's say, a letter grade, I think Slovakia would be at the top of anybody's list. They overachieved on what expectations were.”
Through six games in the tournament, Fehervary picked up four assists, six penalty minutes, six shots and a plus/minus rating of minus-4. The 26-year-old was tied for the Team Slovakia lead in points by a defenseman throughout the Games and also ranked second in ice time among all Slovak skaters, averaging 21:02 minutes per game.
Playing on the top pairing with Simon Nemec, Fehervary played a physical, shutdown game, throwing the body and making things difficult for his opponents whenever he got the opportunity.
"Picture a team with 20 Martys on it. Pretty good hockey team," Dylan Strome quipped.
Ultimately, as Fehervary returns to D.C., his teammates are proud of what he was able to do on the international stage, and hope that it earns him more recognition around the league.
"He plays big minutes, plays tough minutes like he's done here," Hendrix Lapierre said, adding, "Hopefully, (the Olympics) puts him on the map a little bit more.