Capitals Reflect On Missing Out On Playoffs, Playing One Last Game In Columbus: 'Extremely, Extremely Disappointing'

“We all know what we signed up for at the beginning of the year… and at the end of the day you gotta win enough games and collect enough points to get in the playoffs, and we didn’t do that," Wilson noted. "That’s a failure on our part. That’s it, there’s nothing more to say about it. We had a good season. We won 42 games so far, or whatever, and usually that gets you in. But usually is not good enough this year, I guess.”