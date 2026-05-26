The Capitals will see Leonard and Carbery face off as Team USA faces Canada at Worlds.
The Washington Capitals will see two of their key members square off on the international stage on Thursday, as Ryan Leonard and Team USA is set to face off against Spencer Carbery and Canada in the IIHF World Championship quarterfinals.
Team USA snuck into the quarterfinals after a big 4-1 win over Austria on Tuesday, securing their spot after a rough go in the preliminary round.
Leonard had a strong showing for the Americans through seven games, picking up three goals — including two power-play tallies — and two assists, while leading the team with 29 shots on goal and picking up eight penaltie minutes. He also had a shootout winner.
The 21-year-old is playing in his first World Championship tournament, and has made a strong impact. He started off on the top line, but ultimately shifted to the bottom-6 and helped spark some secondary scoring and chemistry. He's also been a catalyst on the man advantage, while also showcasing his speed, shot, hockey IQ and grit.
Meanwhile, Carbery is serving as an assistant coach for a dominant Team Canada, led by Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini. Capitals goaltending coach Scott Murray is alsoon staff, working with the Canadian netminders.
Both have helped propel Canada to a 7-0 record through preliminary round play, where the nation has outscored its opponents 33-13.
Canada and Team USA will face off at 10:20 a.m. ET on Thrusday in what will be a rematch of the Olympic Gold Medal game a few months back.
There, Washington saw Canadians Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson capture silver after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Americans.
The winner will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, with the bronze and gold medal games taking place on Sunday.