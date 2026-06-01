Capitals Season Rewind: Charlie Lindgren Shares Side Of Playing Through Injury For Shootout Win Over Red Wings

Here's why Charlie Lindgren opted to play hurt in a January shootout win over the Red Wings.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Jan. 29 wasn't a fun night for Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren. But it's one he'll never forget.
The Capitals had been leading late, but a late dump-in that carromed off the camera hole and into the net past Lindgren, sent things to overtime. Lindgren, meanwhile, was hurt in the five-minute, 3-on-3 period.
"It wasn't feeling great," Lindgren recalled.
Ailing heading into the shootout, an area where the Capitals have notoriously struggled, Lindgren had to make a choice. Starter Logan Thompson was out with injury, leaving the Capitals with either Lindgren or Clay Stevenson, who was called up and hadn't played, and would be entering the game late with no warm up.
"Clay's been watching, not moving for two and a half ours, and I felt like, if I could stay in there and feel good enough to stop some pucks, I'm going to try and stay in," Lindgren said.
He chose to push through. Though the Red Wings got goals from Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane, Dylan Larkin's shot hit the crossbar, counting as a save for Lindgren. Meanwhile, Dylan Strome, Ryan Leonard and Nic Dowd all scored to secure a pivotal two points for D.C. in what was a rough month of January.
"Just tried to push through," Lindgren recalled, adding, "Fortunate that we went 3-for-3, but it was a big win, and it felt pretty good."
Justin Sourdif and John Carlson carried Lindgren off the ice, and that win kicked off a promising streak for Washington, who won three straight games and five of the next six.
It was a turning point, and ultimately, a day that Lindgren won't forget in his career.
"Proud of our group and showed a lot of character. Getting off that ice, it felt pretty good. I wasn't feeling great, but it was awesome," Lindgren said.