Capitals Share Encouraging Update On Tom Wilson's Injury: 'Don't Think It's Too Bad'

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals got an encouraging update on the Tom Wilson front, as coach Spencer Carbery said he doesn't think that the lower-body injury he suffered in the loss to the Chicago Blackhawks is overly serious.

Carbery said postgame that he doesn't think the injury is "too bad," and added that the team will know more on Sunday. Washington is scheduled to practice at 11 a.m.

Wilson was skating behind the net in the first period when he went down awkwardly on his right leg following a collision with Connor Murphy. He stayed down in visible discomfort, grabbing at his shin and ankle before getting up and skating off under his own power. He was limping the entire way to the bench, though, and ultimately, had to be helped down the tunnel.

The 31-year-old was ruled as questionable to return but did not play the remainder of the game.

Wilson is the Capitals’ leading scorer this season with 22 goals and 42 points through 40 games. He was just named to the Canadian Olympic Team on Wednesday.