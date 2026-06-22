Capitals To Host Preseason Game In Hershey, Full Exhibition Schedule Released

The Washington Capitals are heading back to Chocolatetown for the second straight year.
Washington will again host a preseason game at GIANT Center, the home of their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears, on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. As was the case last year, the Capitals will take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Washington Capitals
back to GIANT Center for a second consecutive year,” Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer said. “Last
year’s event was a great success that highlighted our incredibly strong
partnership with Washington, and we’re excited to have this marquee
showcase returning to Chocolatetown. Opening the hockey season with NHL
action in Hershey is special, and we know the
best fans in the American Hockey League will be ready to provide
another phenomenal atmosphere this September.”
Last year's exhibition game in Hershey featured several current and former Bears, including Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas and rising prospect Ilya Protas. Two sets of siblings, including the Protas brothers and brothers Dylan and Matthew Strome, who is under contract with Hershey, appeared in the that game.
With two more games being added to the regular-season slate, Washington will play in just four preseason games, as opposed to six in previous years. Last season, D.C. went 5-1-0 in exhibition play.
The Capitals open the preseason the night before their Hershey game, visiting the Boston Bruins on Sept. 20.