Capitals To Host Preseason Game In Hershey, Full Exhibition Schedule Released

“We are thrilled to welcome the Washington Capitals back to GIANT Center for a second consecutive year,” Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer said. “Last year’s event was a great success that highlighted our incredibly strong partnership with Washington, and we’re excited to have this marquee showcase returning to Chocolatetown. Opening the hockey season with NHL action in Hershey is special, and we know the best fans in the American Hockey League will be ready to provide another phenomenal atmosphere this September.”