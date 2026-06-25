Capitals Trade Declan Chisholm To Devils

The Washington Capitals have made another move, sending defenseman Declan\nChisholm to the New Jersey Devils for a 2027 fourth-round pick.\n\nWith the move, the Capitals allowed Chisholm a change of scenery that will get\nhim more playing time, while also clearing some cap space.\n\nIn 26 games this past season with Washington, Chisholm had a goal and six\nassists and a plus/minus rating of plus-3.\n\nAfter the trade and their recent moves for Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch, the\nCapitals now have $14.3 million in projected cap space to work with this\noffseason.