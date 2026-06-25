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Capitals Trade Declan Chisholm To Devils

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Sammi Silber
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The Capitals acquired a fourth-round pick in return.

The Washington Capitals have made another move, sending defenseman Declan Chisholm to the New Jersey Devils for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

With the move, the Capitals allowed Chisholm a change of scenery that will get him more playing time, while also clearing some cap space.

In 26 games this past season with Washington, Chisholm had a goal and six assists and a plus/minus rating of plus-3.

After the trade and their recent moves for Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch, the Capitals now have $14.3 million in projected cap space to work with this offseason.

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