Capitals' Wilson, Thompson & Fehervary Will All Play In Medal Games At Olympics

The Washington Capitals will see all three of their players play for a medal at the Winter Oympics at Milan Cortina, as Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson and Martin Fehervary will all get to play in the upcoming semifinals.
Wilson and Thompson get their chance in the semifinals as Canada pulled off a 4-3 comeback overtime victory over Czechia on Wednesday.
After Czechia took a late 3-2 late, Nick Suzuki tied the game with just over three minutes to go, and from there, Mitch Marner scored the overtime winner in the 10-minute, 3-on-3 extra frame.
Wilson had two penalty minutes in the win and has three points in four games, along with several hits (which don't get recorded at the Games). Thompson played second chair to Jordan Binnington on Wednesday but has started one game for Canada, grabbing a win with a .960 save percentage.
The Capitals were watching that game closely in the locker room after practice as they cheered on their teammates.
Fehervary, meanwhile, recorded his first point of the tournament on an assist and led Slovakia in ice time en route to a 6-2 win over Germany earlier on Wednesday. He is the country's leader in average TOI through the tournament so far as he plays a critical role on the top shutdown pairing.
"He's playing really, really good hockey... picture a team with 20 Martys on it, pretty good hockey team," Dylan Strome noted after having watched Fehervary and Slovakia advance earlier on Wednesday.
Now, Canada and Slovakia will wait on the results of the remaining quarterfinal games; Switzerland currently leads FInland at the time of publication, while the U.S. is set to play Sweden later on Wednesday afternoon.
From there, the semifinals will be set, which will determine which nations play for gold or bronze medals.