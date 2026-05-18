Capitals Worlds Check-In: Leonard Scores In USA's Tough Loss, Carbery & Canada 3-0

The Capitals continue to get top performances at Worlds.
The Washington Capitals continue to put in work at the IIHF World Championships in Switzerland, and on Monday, Ryan Leonard, Spencer Carbery and Scott Murray were all in action with Team USA facing Finland and Canada taking on Denmark.
Leonard scored his first Worlds goal in a 6-2 loss for the Americans to Finland, and also had four shots on goal through 11:56 minutes, while taking two tripping penalties. His goal came off a rebound and quick shot on a 5-on-3 power-play chance in the third period.
The 21-year-old has regularly been leading Team USA in ice time while playing on the top line with Tommy Novak and Alex Steeves and helping quarterback the power play.
On Monday, however, he skated less against the Finns as they dominated the game and chased Joseph Woll from the net with five goals on 10 shots before Devin Cooley took over. Team USA is now 1-2 to open the tournament.
Canada, meanwhile, has been red-hot to open play on the international stage, with Sidney Crosby leading the way with four assists for Canada in a 5-1 win over Denmark. Carbery is an assistant coach, and Murray has been working with the goaltenders, who continue to impress. Jet Greaves had 15 saves on 16 shots for the win.
Leonard and Team USA will be back in action on Tuesday as they continue the preliminary round against Germany. Then, on Thursday Carbery, Murray and Canada face Norway as they continue group play.
The quarterfinals will kick on May 28.