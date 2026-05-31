Carbery, Canada Fall To Finland At Worlds, Nation Fails To Win Gold At IIHF Event In 2025-26

The Washington Capitals will see coaches Spencer Carbery and Scott Murray and Team Canada play for bronze at the IIHF World Championships, as the country fell to Finland in the semifinals as its gold medal drought continues this season.
Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway scored for the Canadians, but three unanswered goals for the Finns led to a 4-2 loss in the semis, sending them to the bronze medal game against Norway.
Carbery has been serving as an assistant coach for Canada, who had gone undefeated at the tournament before Saturday's loss. Meanwhile, Murray is working with the team's goaltenders.
Canada has not won goal at a single IIHF event this past season.
The nation failed to medal at the World Juniors and captured silver at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Capitals Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson represented their country in Italy.
Now, Canada will go for bronze at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.