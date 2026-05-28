Carbery, Canada Shut Out Leonard, Team USA In Olympic Gold Rematch At Worlds

The Capitals coaches will head to the semifinals.
The Washington Capitals saw coaches Spencer Carbery and Scott Murray and Team Canada get the better of Ryan Leonard and Team USA on Thursday at the IIHF World Championships, as Canada pulled off an impressive shutout win to advance to the semifinals.
Macklin Celebrini scored the game-winning goal late in the first period, and Dylan Holloway, former Capitals winger Connor Brown and Sidney Crosby also scored en route to a 4-0 victory for Canada, where Carbery is serving as an assistant coach while Murray works with the goaltenders.
Jet Greaves had a 34-save shutout to help the Canadians get the better of the Americans in what was a rematch of the Olympic gold medal game.
Team USA, meanwhile, had a rough end to what had been an up-and-down tournament, as the team wasn't able to truly get into a rhythm or find consistency before sneaking into the quarterfinals.
Ryan Leonard, who played up and down the lineup over the course of the tournament before being placed on the fourth line in order to spark the bottom-6, skated 14:28 minutes in the defeat, putting up one shot and picking up a cross-checking penalty.
Leonard also served another two minutes after Ryan Lindgren, the younger brother of Washington netminder Charlie, was ejected for an illegal check to the head.
The 21-year-old, despite falling short of the semis with Team USA, had a strong first go around at Worlds, picking up three goals, a shootout winner, two assists, 10 penalty minutes, 30 shots and a plus/minus rating of minus-1 through eight games.
Carbery and Murray, meanwhile, have helped Canada go undefeated through tournament play so far. The Canadians also have the second-most saves from their goaltenders (234) so far and have also outscored their opponents 37 to 13.
Canada will face Finland in the semifinal on Saturday.