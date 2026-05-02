Catching Up With Brooks Laich: Reliving One Of The Capitals' Best Promo Videos & Tight-Knit Room At The Start Of The 'Rock The Red' Era

"My personal growth, it was because we were all different... all o fit was a wonderful mix of the whole thing that there were so many good times spent with wonderful people and it's so fun now to look and see Mike be a father of three, Alex have kids and see how his kids come to games still, to see the growth and development of people from young boys playing a sport to now men and fathers and husbands and being part of their journey all through it has been so enjoyable."