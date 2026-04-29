"I don't know if we ever thought he would do it. We just thought, 'This guy is just outstanding,' and I think he loves scoring goals more than anybody in the history of the game. It can be a backhand deflection, it can be a little poke across the goal or a highlight-reel goal, all of them hit him with the same sense of joy. In a game that's very traditionally blue-collar, unemotional, do your work, keep your head down, here was a rock star on ice that now celebrated every single moment like it was the greatest goal ever scored and it was infectious and it was wonderful to be a part of and i still love to watch him celebrate goals to this day."