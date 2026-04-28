"He got probably about as hard of assignment as you can get this year with his starts. And when I went through him, he gave us a lot of really good starts in really tough situations," general manager Chris Patrick said. "I know the numbers probably on the stat sheet don't look great, but he went in there and battled.. I appreciate what Charlie did. It's not an easy job to fill that role. He did it really well, and he's obviously a huge part of the room and a really good partner for Logan."