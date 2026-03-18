'Chez PLD': Why Pierre-Luc Dubois Has Opened His Home To Capitals Rookies & Now, Cole Hutson

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Pierre-Luc Dubois and his wife, Maddie, missed having Ryan Leonard around the house. So, when 19-year-old Cole Hutson signed with the Washington Capitals, Maddie gave the green light for Dubois to open his home to the rookie.
As he did with Leonard last season, Dubois invited Hutson to stay with him as he gets acclimated to D.C. Hutson needed some time to think it over as he navigated a hectic 72 hours following the end of his NCAA career, where he quickly packed his dorm room up and flew to D.C. to begin his NHL career, but he's eager to accept.
"I don't think I could do this hotel for much longer," Hutson quipped.
For Dubois, now 27 and nine years into his NHL career, it goes beyond just providing lodging.
It's about giving players somewhere they can feel welcome and secure, something that David Savard did for Dubois when he was just starting out and living in a hotel during his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
"You don't want to go home, but you want to be at home," Dubois said. "You want to be in a home... just to be able to go to a home with a guy and have your own room and your own living room and all that kind of stuff, it just helps out your play on the ice, too."
While there are perks when it comes to hotel living, including the complimentary Wi-Fi and room service, Dubois explained that it can mean a lot of time in a small space alone.
And though some players, like Dubois' good friend and Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers, don't mind time alone, it can be tough to navigate for others, especially as a 19-year-old who just left college and is on his own for the first time.
"That's not fun... to play with that mindset is tough," Dubois explained.
Leonard, who lived with Dubois last year, agreed, saying it made a big difference to have a community and home environment.
"It was great, like I said last year and even the start of this year, to not just go back to a hotel room by yourself and kind of have nothing to do," Leonard said. "He'll have someone, he'll have the dogs, Maddie, the baby, so he'll be busy... I told him just be yourself and don't be shy."
Dubois' hospitality is also something that Washington has noticed, and puts a lot of value in.
"That just speaks to the character of our group and Dubie," coach Spencer Carbery said, adding, "It's one of the biggest strengths of our culture: it doesn't matter who you are, where you came from, trade, free agency, draft. When you come and you're a part of the Caps organization and part of our team, you're welcomed so quickly that it makes people feel like they can just be themselves."
As Hutson prepares to move in with Dubois, the Capitals center is looking forward to showing him the ropes and getting to know the rising defenseman. The last item on the agenda will be to teach him to cook, as he tried — perhaps successfully, perhaps not — with Leonard a season ago.
"We'll start slow," Dubois said. "We don't want any fires in the house, so we'll start slow, we'll see where he's at. Can't be worse than Ryan, though... Ryan wasn't a good cook. Now he's pretty decent, so we're open to any kind of experience."