Cole Hutson Could Join Capitals Soon With Door Now Open For Defeseman To Make NHL Jump After BU's Loss To UConn

The Capitals could sign Hutson to his entry-level contract.
The Washington Capitals could be seeing Cole Hutson as early as this week, as the defenseman's sophomore NCAA season at Boston University has officially come to an end.
BU fell to UConn, 5-3, in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday, effectively ending the Terriers' season.
Through 34 games, Hutson picked up 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points, tying him for fourth among all NCAA defensemen in scoring this season. The 2024 second-round pick was named to the 2025-26 Hockey East First All-Star Team on Saturday, too.
General manager Chris Patrick is leaving the decision up to Hutson and said the team has approached the situation the same as they did with Ryan Leonard a season ago. Leonard joined the Capitals in April following Boston College's loss in the playoffs.
If Hutson does choose to sign his entry-level contract, the plan seems to be for him to immediately make the NHL jump, which would be a welcome boost to the blue line as D.C. continues to try and claw back up the standings for a playoff spot.
"If Cole Hutson comes out of college like we hope he does, maybe he's a guy that can pair up with (Timothy Liljegren) and gives (Spencer Carbery) some options," Patrick said.
Hutson's arrival would also help fill the void left by John Carlson, who was traded to the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
Washington plays the Boston Bruins on Saturday and then has a few days off before jumping back into game action on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.