    Cole Hutson Throws Big Hit, Picks Up Two Assists To Lead Team USA Past Germany In World Juniors Opener

    Sammi Silber
    Dec 27, 2025, 03:16
    Updated at: Dec 27, 2025, 03:27

    The Capitals prospect shined for the Americans in a 6-3 win to kick off World Juniors.

    It didn't take long for Washington Capitals prospect Cole Hutson to make his mark in his first game back playing on the international stage.

    The rising defenseman put on a show en route to Team USA's 6-3 victory over Team Germany in their first game of the 2026 World Juniors, as he picked up two assists and a plus/minus rating of plus-5.

    Hutson was all over the ice, using his speed and vision to his advantage. He also totalled three shots and led all skaters with 24:20 minutes of ice time.

    Not only was he strong offensively, but he locked things down in his own zone, and also showed his physical side with a bone-crushing hit on Mateu Spath Mariscal.

    Fellow Washington prospect Maxim Schäfer skated 11:41 minutes in the loss for the Germans.