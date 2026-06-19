Could The Capitals Target Alex DeBrincat? Larkin Leaving Could Reportedly Impact His Future In Detroit

The Capitals are looking to add some secondary scoring, and Alex DeBrincat checks a lot of boxes.
The Washington Capitals are still on the hunt for a top-6 winger this offseason, and as players start to emerge on the market, another name could potential start to garner attention in Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat.
Per The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, if Dylan Larkin, who has requested a trade out of Detroit, moves this summer, it could have an impact on DeBrincat's future as the Red Wings look at more potential moves.
DeBrincat is entering the final year of his contract with Detroit, carrying a cap hit of $7.875 million, and would be a strong potential fit as D.C. looks to add more help up front.
The 29-year-old is a proven, consistent scorer, having posted scoring at least 27 goals in eight of his nine seasons in the NHL and hitting the 30-goal mark five times and 40-goal mark three times. DeBrincat has also put up at least 66 points in five consecutive seasons.
In 82 games with the Red Wings this past season, DeBrincat shined with 41 goals and 44 assists for a career-high 85 points, marking his first point-per-game season at the NHL level.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound winger is a talented winger and a major threat almost every time he's on the ice thanks to his speed, finesse and hockey IQ. While his shot and his scoring ability comes first, he's also improved as a playmaker and has gotten better playing without the puck.
DeBrincat would be a strong addition to a Capitals roster preparing for the post-Alex Ovechkin era. He can play either wing but thrives on the left side, which opens up his one-timer. He can also help with turning the power play around, and also be a major asset in 3-on-3 overtime and the shootout, areas where Washington left quite a few points on the table this past season.
He's also a familiar face, having played with Dylan Strome back during their tenure with the OHL's Erie Otters and later, the Chicago Blackhawks.
It's still early and there's still work to be done, and Larkin's move with impact what happens next. However, it is something notable for D.C. to keep an eye on, especially with general manager Chris Patrick noting that he's not adverse to making a splash.