David Kampf Reflects On Trade To Capitals, Ready To Bring Two-Way Play To Table

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The last few days — and this year as a whole — have been quite a bit to process for new Washington Capitals forward David Kampf.
Kampf has been no stranger to new endeavors this year; he started the season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but terminated his contract to take on a new opportunity iwth the Vancouver Canucks. Then, he spent the Olympic break representing his native Czechia in Milan Cortina before returning and again, experiencing a change in scenery as he was dealt to Washington right before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
"It's been hard, for sure, but this is the business, right? This is the NHL, and it's part of this," Kampf said matter-of-factly. "You sign up for it, so it is what it is. So I'm trying to adjust as best as I can and be ready."
Having taken the weekend to get settled in D.C., Kampf is looking forward to the opportunity, though he still has to work through some immigration issues before being able to suit up. He hopes that's cleared up so he can make his Capitals debut on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
When he does slot into the lineup, though, he’ll strive to bring his two-way play to the table and fill Nic Dowd’s role as much as he can.
“I would say this is my role in my career, like in my NHL career. I am doing this my whole time I'm here,” Kampf said. “I’m trying to be good on the PK, D-zone draws and this stuff.”
Through 38 games with the Canucks this season, Kampf put up six points. He also played four games in the AHL with the Marlies before terminating his deal with Toronto.
Timothy Liljegren, who was also acquired by the Capitals at the deadline, played with Kampf when both were with the Maple Leafs, and the two have been supporting one another after landing in the District.
The biggest thing that’s stood out to him about Kampf over time has been his defense-first mentality.
“Just a very good 200-foot player,” Liljegren said. “More defensive-minded, but can play both sides of the puck. A hard-working forward.”
Rasmus Sandin and Spencer Carbery are also familiar with Kampf and his role from the time they were also in Toronto.
For Carbery, he does his job “to a T,” and will be a strong addition to the forward corps.
Ultimately, though, Kampf will try to do what he can to prove his worth and help D.C. back up the standings, and the 31-year-old sees this as a promising opportunity.
“I’m trying to improve every year,” Kampf said. “Trying to bring some new things to my game, trying to give the team as much as I can.”