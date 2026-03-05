Dowd Trade Weighs Heavily On Capitals, Who Say Heartfelt Goodbye To Long-Time Leader: 'What A Privilege It Was To Share The Ice With Him'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — When Hendrix Lapierre got to the Washington Capitals rink on Thursday morning and heard that Nic Dowd had been traded, one thought crossed his mind.
"What if we won against Utah?" the young forward asked. "Would it have been different? You never know, and it makes you think."
Washington traded Dowd for a pair of picks and depth goaltender Jesper Vikman, its first move ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline as it looks to both buy and sell, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.
It was a difficult day and a move that weighed heavily on the room, as it said goodbye to one of its longest tenured players and trusted leaders.
"Difficult, difficult decision as an organization, one that I'm sure was not taken lightly whatsoever," coach Spencer Carbery said. "It's a tough day. He's meant a lot to this team, he's meant a lot to this community, him and his family. He's done so much for this team."
Dowd has been with Washington since signing as a free agent in 2018, where he replaced Jay Beagle as the team's go-to fourth line center. For years, he was relied upon as a top penalty killer and defensive center, earning him Selke consideration and accolades for his two-way play and ability to carry play up ice.
His teammates took away much, much more than that, though.
"I don't think anyone in the organization feels too good about (the trade). Just an absolute class act and incredible teammate... he exemplifies exactly what a leader is, what a teammate is, a father, a husband," Brandon Duhaime, who has spent the majority of his tenure in D.C. as Dowd's winger, said. "He checks all the boxes. What a privilege it was to be able to take the ice with him."
Charlie Lindgren, who played with Dowd at St. Cloud State back before their NHL careers began, agreed, saying that it was difficult to say goodbye to someone who was not only a good friend, but embodied the identity of the team.
"He's become one of my really good friends and you could feel around the dressing room today what losing Nic Dowd means. It's tough for this whole team, he's one of the leaders on this team and he's represented the Capitals organization so greatly," Lindgren said, adding, "Just knowing how this room reacted today, that speaks volumes on who Nic Dowd is as a person. He meant so much to every guy in this room."
Over 506 career games for the Capitals, Dowd, now 35, put up 79 goals and 87 assists for 166 points. He became a trusted alternate captain and one of the more vocal leaders in the room as time went on, and set an example as a veteran presence.
Ultimately, his off-ice presence is what resonated most deeply with his team.
"If I had to look back right now and say, 'Okay, who's helped me the most?' In my start to the NHL, my first 150 games, Dowder would be up there for sure," Lapierre said, adding, "He's a true professional. he's very dialed in when it comes to his approach to the game, he's just helped me tremendously just becoming a better person, a better pro."
Washington is rooting for him as he heads to Vegas for the next chapter of his career, where he's expected to help the Golden Knights toward a deep run.
"We all know the type of player he is and what he's going to contribute to that group," Duhaime said. "They got an awesome player on the ice and a better guy off it."