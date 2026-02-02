Logo
Figure Skater Ilia Malinin Wearing Alex Ovechkin's Laces Throughout Olympic Games In Milan

Sammi Silber
52m
The Capitals captain gifted Malinin the laces for the upcoming Olympic games.

The Washington Capitals will be well-represented at the Olympics, and not just when it comes to hockey.

Figure skater Ilia Malinin, dubbed the "Quad God" and a native of Virginia, is wearing Alex Ovechkin's laces for the upcoming games in Milan Cortina and sported them at practice on Monday.

Per CBC Olympics and Paralympics reporter Devin Heroux, Ovechkin gifted Malinin the laces.

Ovechkin's signature yellow laces have been an iconic staple of his historic 21-year NHL career. He is the league's all-time leading goal scorer with 919 career tallies to his name.

The Capitals have connected with several local figure skaters in the area, with several players having attended the "Legacy On Ice" event and paying tribute to the community after the aviation tragedy at DCA last year.

Fellow Team USA skater Maxim Naumov, who lost his parents in the accident, has connected with Tom Wilson and hopes to get to watch him during the Olympics as they're both set to compete in Milan, he told reporters.

The Capitals will also have three representatives at the games, as Wilson and Logan Thompson will represent Team Canada while Martin Fehervary is set to suit up for Team Slovakia. Prospect Eriks Mateiko had been named to Latvia's roster, but will miss the games after severing his Achilles tendon.

