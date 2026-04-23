Finding A Home With The Capitals Has Helped Logan Thompson Finally Hit His Stride: 'I'm Just More Free Here'

The Capitals goaltender finished with a .912 save percentage through 58 games played.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Logan Thompson doesn't really think too much about his numbers. That hasn't stopped the Washington Capitals goaltender from taking the NHL by storm.
Thompson followed up his first year in D.C. with a standout showing in 2025-26, playing a career-high 58 games and boasting a .912 save percentage, which was tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy for first among goaltenders with at least 46 games played and ranked fourth in the league overall. His 29.3 goals saved above expected again led the league, and he earned a spot on Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
"Body felt as best as it's ever been... I felt really good," Thompson said. "I like that opportunity (to play a lot). I enjoy it, I want more opportunities like that."
For the 29-year-old goaltender, the transition to Washington's been a seamless one. Since being traded from the Vegas Golden Knights, he's been able to play some of the best hockey of his career, and on a consistent basis, too, while growing his game and taking it to new heights.
A major reason for that is because of how quickly Thompson's been able to feel at home in D.C., which has helped him "come a little more out of my shell."
"I think I'm just more free here. I have a lot more fun playing, and I think I love living in this city. This city has been great to me," Thompson said. "Ted (Leonsis)'s been awesome. (Chris Patrick), (Spencer Carbery) and Scotty Murray, you know, they really took me in and accepted me. And I think that's making my life on the ice a lot easier. I'm just out there able to be myself."
While his stats are impressive — and enough to likely earn him Vezina consideration for the second consecutive year — Thompson doesn't put too much stock into it.
As a goaltender who's been through the wringer, having gone the U-Sports route after being told he'd likely never make it to the NHL, he's just happy to have the chance to play.
From there, he's earned more, and at the same time, aspires for more, too. There's no baseline or plateau for Thompson, only hopes to go further.
"(Connor) Hellebuyck, (Igor) Shesterkin... for myself, I want to be up there with them," Thompson said. "That's what motivates me, is to be catching guys like that. Nothing's chanced from my mindset, I still want to be up there with those guys. Those guys are game-changers, and that's something I want to be as well."
Despite Thompson's impressive run, he does have a chip on his shoulder after he and the Capitals missed out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and said that he felt there were a couple of missed opportunities to close things out.
That said, it's only added more motivation going into next season, and he's ready to try and prove he can not only be a top goalie, but a true No. 1 that can carry Washington to new heights.
"I want to be a goalie that plays a lot. It's a big reason (I wanted) a long-term deal, I wanted to prove that I could be a goalie who can play close to 60, if not more, games in this league," Thompson said. "That's my goal. I just want to give this team a chance to win every time I'm in net."
goalies kind of look at that as a marker. Yeah. I mean, I want to be a goalie that plays a lot. It's a big reason. I think when I was going to my contract, I wanted to get a long term deal as well as I wanted to prove that I could be a goalie I can play close to 60, if not more, games in this league, and that's my goal. And I just want to give this team a chance to win every time I'm in net.