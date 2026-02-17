For Brandon Duhaime, The Caps' Olympic Break Was The Perfect Time To Get Married

The Capitals forward got married in a surprise wedding in Key West over the break.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Most of the Washington Capitals spent the Olympic break vacationing or spending time with family. For Brandon Duhaime, it was the perfect time to make a big life decision, and finally tie the knot — with a twist.
After pressing pause on the season, Duhaime and his longtime girlfriend, Kaylee, made their way down to Key West, where they got family and friends together for an island party.
Little did their guests know it was their wedding.
"I wished we'd filmed it," Duhaime told The Hockey News.
A boat took guests onto the island, and as guests disembarked, they were told to take their seats for a wedding. There, the Duhaimes came out of hiding and walked down the aisle together.
"It was really special," Duhaime said. "My wife, being from Key West and spending a lot of time down there, I really feel like that's kind of become my second home. It was just really special to have all our family and friends down there and really experience that."
Duhaime himself is from Parkland, Florida, and grew up there with teammate Jakob Chychrun. He goes back when he can, and will also take the time to regularly go fishing, which he vlogs about on his YouTube channel, "Divin' With Dew."
It was too cold to fish this time around, though, and for Duhaime, there was no better time to put a ring on it.
"We told everyone we were going to do something this summer. We didn't really want to go the traditional route of a big wedding, so we kind of kept it really tight family and a few close friends we had there. It was a really cool experience."