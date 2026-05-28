For Dylan Strome, 2025-26 Was About Becoming A Leader. Now, He's Ready To Take That Role Further

"I've always kind of done that, just naturally being a people person, the open, honest guy that guys can come talk to. Can keep it serious but also like to have fun the majority of the time," Strome said. "That's a huge part of it... you learn and you grow as the season goes on and as your career goes on. You were once in the guys' shows that's coming in playing their first game, or guys that may be struggling or having a down year, you just learn and adapt and try to help as best as you can."