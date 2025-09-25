For The First Time Since 6U House, Dylan & Matt Strome Will Play Together For Capitals: 'Something I Don't Take For Granted'

The last time brothers Dylan Strome and Matt Strome played in a game together, they were back home in Ontario, playing house league peewee hockey and competing for the mini Stanley Cup.

Dylan was 6, and Matt was 4, and all eyes were on Dylan as the other team made sure to always have two players covering him. Big mistake, as Matt went on to score four goals, and Dylan still added two to win the coveted trophy.

“He definitely reminds me of that all the time,” Dylan laughed.

"That’s one thing I don’t let him live down," Matt added.

Now, Dylan and Matt, both taking part in Washington Capitals training camp as they prepare for their respective seasons up in D.C. and down in Hershey, will take the ice together in the same jersey for Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It’s special. I mean, I know it’s just preseason but to be wearing the same jersey as my brother, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time now, and to get that chance in such a good organization that’s been so huge for Dylan and I, it’s surreal," Matt said.

The Stromes will also be joined by brothers Aliaksei and Ilya Protas, marking the first time since 2002 that multiple sets of brothers will suit up for the same team. Pavel and Valeri Bure and Jeff and Brad Norton skated for the Florida Panthers during the 2001-02 season.

“I mean it’s rare. One set of brothers is crazy to be in the NHL together and playing games and two sets of brothers definitely very rare," Dylan pointed out.

As the older siblings, Dylan and Aliaksei plan to set the example for their brothers, but know that they have the situation under control.

"Me and Pro are gonna do our best to help out the younger guys, (but) they're not little. They're both taller than both of us," Dylan quipped. "We're going to have fun."

The Stromes will have their mom and dad in attendance, along with Matt's billet family from Hamilton, watching in Hershey. Eldest brother, Ryan, who plays for the Anaheim Ducks, will be watching from home.

Ultimately, though, the game means more to the Stromes than just seeing the brothers play together. It marks a full-circle moment for Matt, who will be making his NHL preseason debut at no other than GIANT Center, where he scored the overtime winner just over a year ago to secure the Calder Cup for the Bears.

He’s worked really hard to get to this point and he’s never played a preseason game before," Dylan said, adding, "It's definitely a cool moment that I’m gonna remember for a long time and I’m excited for it."

"It's something I don't take for granted," Strome added of the experience.