For Tom Wilson & Logan Thompson, Olympics 'One Of The Highlights Of My Life, Though The Loss Still Stings

"Truly an incredible, remarkable locker room. You had to kind of sit there at some points and just kind of look around and realize the greatness that is sitting beside you. It starts with (Sidney Crosby), he's such an incredible leader, and right down through, Connor (McDavid) and Nate (MacKinnon) and even the young kid, Macklin (Celebrini), they're just, you just realize why they are great. They work so hard, and it's contagious," Wilson said. " And I learned a lot, I tried to soak up all I could from those guys. It's a short tournament, you don't really know those guys at first, but ti's the biggest tournament of our lives and you come together as a family and you want it so much for your country and the guy next to you."