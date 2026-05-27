Former Capitals Center Nic Dowd Looking Forward To First Stanley Cup Final Appearance: 'It Means A Lot'

The former Capitals center will get a shot at the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Though the Washington Capitals aren't in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they're still keeping a close eye on things, as former center Nic Dowd will get his chance to play for his first championship with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dowd, who was traded to Vegas for picks at the trade deadline, helped the Golden Knights sweep the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday for what will be Dowd's first Stanely Cup Final appearance.
"It'll be important for us to stay sharp," Dowd said. "Mentally, that'll be the most important thing."
Through 16 playoff games so far with the Golden Knights, Dowd has three goals and an assist while averaging 13:25 minutes a night.
Dowd celebrated with the team on the ice as it accepted the Clarence Campbell Bowl as the Western Conference champions, and then took the time to wave and salute his family watching in the crowd.
"There's some people that mean a lot to me that were up there. quite honestly they're sacrificing a lot for me to live my dream right now," Dowd said.
The Huntsville native, who turned 36 on Wednesday, was a seventh-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft and is one of just three players all-time from Alabama to make it to the NHL after working his way up the ranks from his days at St. Cloud State.
Finally, after 12 seasons, he'll finally have a chance at a Cup.
"It's exciting. Obviously, I've never been a part of something like this... it means a lot," Dowd said. "We have a lot left to do here."