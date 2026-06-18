Former Capitals Forward Daniel Winnik Speaks Out Against Mike Babcock: 'He's Just A Bully'

Before being traded to Washington, Daniel Winnik claims Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock bullied him.
Former Washington Capitals forward Daniel Winnik didn't hold back when talking about the Edmonton Oilers' reported hiring of Mike Babcock and NHLPA investigation, calling the head =coach a bully.
Winnik, who played under Babcock with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015-16, said on FTSN 1050's First Up that Babcock was "the only guy that has ever made me hate hockey."
"I just hated coming to the rink. He's just a bully," Winnik said. "He just gets (on a) guy he wants to be on."
Winnik said that the relationship between him and Babcock started off fine, however, it soon went downhill after Winnik's return from a high ankle sprain that he said should have kept him out for eight weeks but required only a five-game absence.
"I came back and I just thought skating was my strongest attribute, and I just couldn't skate," Winnik said. "Wasn't the same player, and then it was like cratered from there. He's on me all the time."
Not only did Winnik claim that Babcock targeted him and other players, but also implied that star players get preferential treatment.
"I just think how he treats people is not great and that's been well-documented at this point," Winnik said. "he top guys aren't gonna have a problem he's just gonna let them play. I just don't think his style works anymore."
Winnik was traded to Washington later that season in exchange for Brooks Laich, Connor Carrick and a second-round pick. He had 32 points in 90 games over two seasons with the Capitals.