From Fourth-Line Wing To Top-6 Center, Justin Sourdif Continues Remarkable Rise With Capitals: 'He's Earned Everything He's Gotten'

WASHINGTON — Starting the season, Justin Sourdif was on the Washington Capitals fourth line, playing on the wing and expected to complement Nic Dowd and Brandon Duhaime on a hard-hitting, gritty powerhouse combination. Fast forward to halfway through the campaign, and he's a top-6 center — and a legitimate one, no longer just an understudy for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Sourdif, navigating one of the NHL's more unique rookie seasons as he's changed roles time and time again amid injuries, has broken out and established himself as a top player for Washington, and on Monday, further proved that point with his first career NHL hat trick and five-point night.

"It's been a while (since I've had a five-point night)," Sourdif laughed, saying his last game with that many on the scoresheet was back in Midget. "It was pretty cool. We're having a lot of fun."

It's taken some time for him to reach that point of breaking out, but now, halfway through his first full season, Sourdif has come into his own.

The 23-year-old is playing top minutes, and now, showcasing production to go hand-in-hand with what's been an impressive showing as he's been asked to fill a major void in the Capitals lineup.

"I;'m telling you, the last 20 games, I feel like he's really, really come on," goaltender Charlie Lindgren said. "Night after night, he's making impressive plays, such a good skater, he's shifty, finds ways to dodge checks."

Washington had its sights on Sourdif over the last handful of seasons, trying to trade for him on a handful of occasions. The asking price went up this summer, but general manager Chris Patrick didn't mind paying it, because he saw the upside.

"When we made that trade (in the summer), there was a lot of like, 'Justin Sourdif for a second-round pick? Doesn't really add up, he's played four games in the NHL.' There was a reason that our organization had a lot of time for him as a player, how he looked, there wasn't room in Florida... he's taken advantage of a great opportunity to come into a team that has an injury and he's just earned everything that he's gotten," coach Spencer Carbery said, adding, "(It was) an opportunity for us to add a really good, young player that we believed in and thought could have the potential to be doing what he's doing right now. It's exciting for the organization."

Sourdif ranks fourth on the Capitals in goals-for percentage (64.29), and also in the top-10 for scoring-chances for, high-danger chances for and Corsi for.

"One-man breakout," linemate Connor McMichael said of Sourdif.

At the start of the season, the production wasn't there, but time, along with working on his finishing ability and changing sticks, has led to him further finding his game.

"I think it's nice to get points. The difficult thing is when I had chances a few months ago and maybe we ended up losing a game and I had two or three opportunities, I'm kind of beating myself up, you know?" Sourdif said. "I want to put them in the back of the net to help the team win, but if the team's winning and I'm not necessarily scoring, I'm still happy. I'm doing anything I can to help the team win. In a game like (the Ducks game), I was pretty happy... happy I was able to kind of capitalize on those opportunities."

Not only is Sourdif getting on the scoresheet, but he's taken on more minutes with aplomb, while also embracing the challenge of going up against other team's top lines and stars, from Connor McDavid to Anze Kopitar.

With Dubois out, the Capitals have been able to use Sourdif in several different situations, and it's made all the difference.

"He's earned the opportunity that he's getting with how he's played and how he's performed. It wasn't handed to him early in the season. Sometimes, circumstance provides opportunity for young players, and then the opportunity is on them to take advantage of that," Carbery said. "That's exactly what he's done... he's been doing a lot of heavy lifting, and he's playing at a real high level."

As he continues to put in the work, Sourdif is looking to help Washington find some more consistency and move up the standings down the stretch.

Most importantly for him, though, he's feeling at home in D.C., and feels he's found his perfect fit after all this time.

"It's been amazing since Day 1... it's been just a seamless transition," Sourdif said. "Everybody's helped me out, and I've had so much fun since I've been here."