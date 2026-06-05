From The Archives: 1994-95 Capitals Team Shows Potential To Make Waves

Mike Ridley will continue to be one of the better two-way centers in the league. He may not score 40 goals again, but now, finally free of back and sinus problems, will score 30 to 35 after getting just 23 last season. Michal Pivonka had his best season in 1990-91 in terms of points (70), but this time, he will take off. As one of the fastest, most fluid skaters on the squad, he will come up with 70 assists and 100 points.