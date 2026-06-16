From The Archives: Alex Ovechkin Graces Cover Of The Hockey News After Capturing First Stanley Cup

For
years, Alex Ovechkin had been dogged by naysayers and those who
believed he couldn’t get the job done when the chips were down. The
Ovechkin-led Caps experienced fits and starts and heartbreaking playoff
disappointments. And it had been suggested, including in THN, Washington
couldn’t move forward so long as ‘Ovi’ was the franchise’s focal point.
But under coach Barry Trotz, Ovechkin silenced his doubters. He led the
playoffs with 15 goals, won the Conn Smythe Trophy and, as the cover
shows, was overcome with joy upon hoisting the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin’s
first Cup victory was also the first in the then-43-year history of the
Capitals, as the franchise had not won since its inception in 1974-75.