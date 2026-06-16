From The Archives: Alex Ovechkin Graces Cover Of The Hockey News After Capturing First Stanley Cup

For years, Alex Ovechkin had been dogged by naysayers and those who believed he couldn’t get the job done when the chips were down. The Ovechkin-led Caps experienced fits and starts and heartbreaking playoff disappointments. And it had been suggested, including in THN, Washington couldn’t move forward so long as ‘Ovi’ was the franchise’s focal point. But under coach Barry Trotz, Ovechkin silenced his doubters. He led the playoffs with 15 goals, won the Conn Smythe Trophy and, as the cover shows, was overcome with joy upon hoisting the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin’s first Cup victory was also the first in the then-43-year history of the Capitals, as the franchise had not won since its inception in 1974-75.