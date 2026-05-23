From The Archives: Capitals Feel Excitement With 1979 Campaign

The Capitals were thrilled to see what Mike Gartner brought to the table.
This story originally appeared in The Hockey News Oct 5, 1979/vol. 33, issue 1
BY RUSS WHITE
WASHINGTON—For the first time in six years there is real joy for the hockey season to begin. The Washington Capitals appear to be a legitimate National Hockey League team for 1979-80. They’re not just dreaming of the playoffs this year. They’re working toward that goal.
A week before training camp found most of the Caps in Washington to skate in special non-supervised drills. These workouts were noisy and spirited. The players wanted to play.
Former NHL goaltending standout Roger Crozier had the team’s goalies in a school session and then let them skate and grill on their own at Ft. Dupont Park.
Much of the Caps’ fortune this year will depend on its goaltending. General manager Max McNab has purchased veteran Wayne Stephenson from the Philadelphia Flyers and that gives the Caps three chief contenders for the No. 1 job.
Gary Inness, who gave the Caps a tremendous lift midway into last year, is back for his first full year with the team. Young Jimmy Bedard, who began the past year as No. 1 but who failed to keep the job, is determined to regain his status.
“I can see what the club is doing and why they are doing it,” Bedard says. “They brought in Inness last year and he did a great job and now they’ve brought in Stephenson. I don’t intend to roll over dead. I figure this is the best thing that could happen to me. I took my job for granted last year. This year I know I have to work for it.”
In addition to these goalies, the Caps are also taking a long look at young Dave Parro, obtained this year after he spent a couple of years in the Boston Bruins’ system.
The Caps scored 273 goals last year but gave up 338. They feel they’ll score even more this year while dropping the goals against figure.
The offensive gang is led by little Dennis Maruk, who scored 90 points last year. That was a team and personal record. Maruk is on the verge of being a more complete hockey player and seems to have found a perfect linemate in right wing Tommy Rowe. Both are former London Knight stars of the Ontario Major Junior Hockey League.
Rowe matched Manik’s 31 goals last year before missing the last couple weeks of the year with a knee injury. With his power shot and skating ability Rowe could bag as many as 40 goals this year. His confidence is soaring.
Swedish forward Rolf Edberg set a team record with his plus 13 rating last year and should be even better as a sophomore in the NHL. Now, the Caps have added Finnish left wing Antero Lehtonen to their international lineup. “Our reports are that Lehto-nen, of all the players in Finland, was the best NHL prospect,” McNab says.
There is no telling how far Ryan Walter will go as a secorid year pro. The Caps’ first draft choice a year ago oodles in enthusiasm and desire to play, is a tremendous team man and is willing to go in where he is needed. Caps would like to get Walter back to center this year. He played left wing as a rookie and despite a late start because of knee surgery, Walter scored 28 goals and had 55 points.
Mike Gartner, a 27-goal scorer for the Cincinnati Stingers, tries the NHL this year. He was Caps’ first draft choice and McNab is certain Gartner will fit in as one of the right wingers.
Robert Picard, who made some second team All Star squads in his second pro year, is a powerful defenseman with much to show. He had 21 goals, 65 points and bids now for even more recognition.
Rick Green is another former No. 1 draft choice who is a polished NHL blueliner. Caps still hadn’t signed Green, who has an option year left on his first contract. Other clubs waved deals before McNab but with playoff ambitions, McNab wasn’t in the mood to deal Green.
Caps once again held their training camp at Hershey Park, Pa. Gary Green is the new Hershey coach and assisted Danny Belisle in Caps’ drills. Also helping is Doug Hinton, former Michigan University assistant, who’ll coach Port Huron this year. ■