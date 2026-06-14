From The Archives: Capitals Hope Arrival of Paradise, Paddock Can Turn Tide In Early Years

Maybe. But the might never go back, too. Though he was called up for two reasons: He was going good and the Caps weren’t. In fact, John was going great: three straight two-goal games, the last of which was viewed by coach Milt Schmidt and his assistant Lefty McFadden. In that one, Paddock got the game-tying goal against Springfield with two seconds to go and the winner 40 seconds into overtime. Both were from the slot where most of his scoring will come.