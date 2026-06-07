FROM THE ARCHIVES: Inside Zdeno Chara's Tenure With The Capitals

The 206th goal of Chara’s career was also one he won’t soon forget as he continues to appreciate every day in the NHL and all the work it has taken to get there. Officially, Justin Schultz and Michael Sgarbossa assisted on Chara’s first goal in Washington. Unofficially, Chara, said, the entire team played a role. “I wanted to share that celebration with my entire bench and my entire team,” he said. “Since Day 1, they’ve really helped me make this transition as easy as possible and they’ve welcomed me with open arms. So, I just wanted to share that joy with them. It was a great moment and a great connection. That’s something that I’ll always cherish.”