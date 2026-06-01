From The Archives: Matt Strome The Calder Cup Hero For Hershey

“I was a 20-year-old playing against 35-year-olds,” said Matthew of his introduction to the pro game. “You kind of have to start from the bottom, and I don’t think my time in the Lehigh Valley/Philadelphia organization that I really bought into being a third- or fourth-line player, being on the penalty kill and really establishing a role. When I got to Hershey, the team was so deep my first year there, so I knew when I played that I had to contribute something if I wanted to get in the lineup. The coaching staff, especially Pat Wellar, the penalty-kill coach, really had trust in me, and he was very open and vocal about what my role was going to be.