The Capitals had a "policeman" type of player in Randy Holt.

On this particulr occcasion, however, Holt had to think twice before committing himself. Injuries to four defensemen had left Washington with a backline of Holt, Rod Langway, Greg Theberge, Paul MacKinnon and rookie Eric Calder, called up from Cornwall of the Ontario League. If Holt stepped in to help Maruk, he would be leaving the Capitals desperately short for the last 27 minutes of a close game, as well as drawing a one-game suspension for his third game misconduct.