From The Archives: The Top Capitals Prospects Before Alex Ovechkin

Alex Semin was among the Capitals' top promising young players to watch in 2003.
This article originally appeared in The Hockey News' Feb 21, 2003, vol. 56, issue 24.
BY DAVE FAY
The Washington Capitals are showing age in a few key spots, but there’s hope reinforcements in the minors, junior and overseas are working toward stepping in when vacancies occur.
Washington’s organizational depth has rebounded nicely from the Jaromir Jagr deal in 2001 when three top prospects went to Pittsburgh in exchange. Three first round draft picks in 2002 boosted the stockade. The team’s Future Watch prospect report card is up from 29th last year to ninth this year as a result.
Here are the top five prospects in order:
1. STEVE EMINGER, D, KITCHENER This very mature defenseman appeared in 17 NHL games with the Caps before joining Canada’s national junior team for the world tournament.
Eminger said the prolonged exposure to the NHL was a daily learning experience, practice more so than games. He displayed quick feet and a short reactionary time. He is an exceptional skater and is hard to beat 1-on-1.
Despite his composure and maturity, what he doesn’t have at age 19 is experience. After finishing the season with Kitchener (OHL), it is expected he will be back with Washington.
Acquired: 2002 entry draft, 12th overall.
2. MAXIME OUELLET, G, PORTLAND This trade might make the Flyers sick for a decade or more.
Ouellet (and three draft picks) were acquired for Adam Oates at last year’s trade deadline. After two sub-par seasons in the Flyers’ system, Ouellet had three consecutive shutouts at one point and seven this season in the American League.
He has tremendous hockey sense, great anticipation and excellent preparation. He arrived in camp in superb shape. Goalies typically take more time than skaters to develop and Ouellet is taking care of that issue.
Acquired: Trade with Philadelphia, March 19, 2002.
3. ALEXANDER SEMIN, LW, TOGLIATTI The Capitals wish Semin was apprenticing in North America this season. Instead, he’s playing for Togliatti in the Russian elite league.
“We haven’t seen enough of him,” said GM George McPhee.
STEVE EMINGER
What is known is this: The left winger has explosive speed, a big shot, is a chippy player and has an excellent skill factor.
He’s 18 and in the elite league, which speaks volumes about his development. He has excellent hands, but needs to get stronger.
Acquired: 2002 entry draft, 13th overall.
4. BOYD GORDON, C, RED DEER Gordon nearly made the Caps’ NHL roster right out of camp.
Gordon has been moved from wing to center in major junior this season and has responded with a much better scoring touch.
He continues to be an all-around player, killing penalties and working the power play (he was plus-24 after 36 games), while working hard to improve his skating. He needs to get stronger physically.
Acquired: 2002 entry draft, 17th overall.
5. NOLAN Y0NKMAN, D, PORTLAND Surprisingly, Yonkman was sent to Portland out of camp. The Caps wanted to take a longer look at Eminger.
Once in Portland, it has been a lost season for the second-year pro. He has sustained one injury after another, limiting him to less than a dozen games. He is huge (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) and can skate very well for a big man. The Capitals hope he can get in 35 AHL games and then move to the big team.
“He needs to stay in one place and play 25 minutes a night,” said a scout.
Acquired: 1999 entry draft, 37th overall. ■