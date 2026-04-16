The Washington Capitals' AHL affiliate Hershey Bears are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs.
With a dominant 5-1 victory over the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, the Bears clinched a playoff berth for the sixth straight season. This is the also Hershey's first playoff berth with Derek King as its head coach.
Three key players returned from call-ups with the Capitals, as Ivan Miroshnichenko, Ilya Protas and Clay Stevenson all suited up against the Penguins.
Miroshnichenko scored his 13th goal of the season on the power play and also added an assist, while Protas had two assists. Protas' 64 points through 67 games lead all AHL rookies and rank sixth in the AHL.
Stevenson started in goal just a day after stopping 27 of 28 for the Capitals in a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and put up 32 saves on 33 shots for the win.
Washington prospects Alexander Suzdalev and Ryan Chesley also picked up helpers in the victory. Matt Strome, the younger brother of Capitals center Dylan, Sam Bitten and Corey Schueneman added goals for the Bears, who sit fifth in the Atlantic Division following their victory.
Bogdan Trineyev suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return to play.
The Capitals will be keeping a close eye on the AHL postseason with several key prospects playing for a Calder Cup, including Andrew Cristall and David Gucciardi, along with Protas, Miroshnichenko and others.
Washington is holding its breakdown day on Thursday after being eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention earlier on Monday and closing out the regular season on Tuesday.