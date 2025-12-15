Hershey Bears Encouraged By Andrew Cristall's Growth, Believe He Still Has 'Long Way To Go' For Capitals

It hasn't been the easiest adjustment for Andrew Cristall from juniors to the pros, but the Washington Capitals prospect continues to show promise.

Through 24 games so far with the AHL's Hershey Bears, Cristall has three goals and 17 assists for 20 points, and as he continues to produce, the coaching staff is keeping a close eye on him and believes he can take his game to an even higher level.

"He's obviously shown that he can get points, but there's more to the game than just that," Hershey head coach Derek King said.

When it comes to the 20-year-old's play, King is putting emphasis on the smaller details, wanting Cristall to excel at both ends of the ice while improving his two-way play and puck management.

"Everybody sees that Cristall's getting all these points, but you're missing out on what he does in the D zone or what he does on the forecheck or how he is on the wall," King said. "He's made improvement, but he's got a long way to go."

Cristall was among those hoping to make the Capitals opening night roster back in camp following a standout final season in the WHL, but ultimately, was sent to the Bears to continue rounding out his overall game.

It's been a beneficial move, as he's been finding different ways to contribute and produce with goals perhaps not coming as easily as they did a season ago. He's also adjusting to the size and speed of the AHL, and getting put in more difficult situations, which is helping him expand his resume and fine-tune his 200-foot game.

As he continues to develop, Washington continues to have a lot of faith in his growth and is looking forward to seeing what he can do in the coming seasons.